Two arrested at Jonesboro school with gun, to be charged with conspiracy to commit murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two students face criminal charges Thursday after Westside High School was locked down due to students exchanging a gun in a restroom.

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, the information obtained through the course of the investigation led to the sheriff’s department seeking charges against the pair for conspiracy to commit capital murder and possession of a firearm on school property.

Officials have not named the students in connection with the incident. However, Boyd said he will seek to charge the pair as adults.

School officials locked down Westside High School Thursday morning after a student gave another a .22 revolver in a restroom.

A third student reported the trade-off to Ryan Tolbert, head of the school’s security, according to a social media post.

After learning of the exchange, the school resource officers immediately went to each students’ classroom, took them into custody, and secured the weapon.

Superintendent Scott Gauntt said the school “immediately went into lock-down in response to this threat.”

School administrators stress no one was injured, and all students and faculty are safe.

“We preach everything around here, that if you see something, you’ve got to let someone know,” he says. “They did that and it could’ve saved … it could’ve kept us from a messy situation.”

Gauntt says the security team on the campus worked efficiently.

“All three of them were here immediately,” he says. “They handled this thing perfectly. I couldn’t be prouder of our security team.”

Once the team confronted the student with the gun, Gauntt says the student was stunned.

“Surprised. It was surprise,” he says. “He had no problems with anyone here on campus, this issue was not with a student or staff member here. It was going to take place after school, so it was a complete surprise when we burst the door.”

Following the incident, the school resumed its normal schedule.

Gauntt stated: “Please know that the safety of our students and staff are paramount to all we do here at Westside.”

This is the same school district wherein 1998 two students brought a gun to school and killed 5 people. On March 24, 1998, at Westside Middle School one teacher and four students were killed.

