Two men wanted after pregnant woman, child shot in Arkansas, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Authorities are searching for two men after a pregnant woman and a girl were shot Tuesday afternoon in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

Helena-West Helena police said they are looking for Kourtney Gamble, 19, and Daron Williams, 20, after the child and pregnant woman were shot around 3 p.m. April 21 in the 500 block of Elm Street.

The pregnant woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis in possible critical condition, as she was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in her lower abdomen.

The child was taken to the hospital in noncritical condition. Police did not say how old the girl is.

Police said at the time of the shooting, the suspects were in a four-door gold Chevrolet Impala with no license plate.

Gamble and Williams were named as persons of interest in the investigation by police. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.

Gamble and Williams are considered armed and dangerous, and police said anyone who sees them should not approach them, but contact police.