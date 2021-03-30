Two suspects being searched for by LRPD in February shooting of 17-year-old girl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Investigators are searching for two suspects in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the 1400 block of Otter Creek Parkway on February 28.

Yamahn Toney and Terrion Parker are still being searched for by Little Rock Police.

Both men could be facing aggravated assault and battery charges.

Three other suspects have already been arrested in the case.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-404-3041. Callers with information can remain annonymous.

