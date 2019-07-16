Tyson Foods invests in education

Breaking News
Tyson Foods is donating $1 million across 46 school districts to fund education projects in Tyson plant communities.

by: Michael Adkison

SPRINGDALE, ARK. (KNWA) — Tyson Foods is donating $1 million across 46 school districts to fund education projects in Tyson plant communities, according to a recent press release.

From August 2019 to January 2020, Tyson will fully fund projects posted by teachers of up to $1,000 in classroom resources for schools in Tyson districts.

“We have a responsibility to support our communities in a variety of ways, including equipping our teachers with the resources they need as an effective way to support education,” said Debra Vernon, a senior director at Tyson Foods.

Tyson has allocated $50,000 to the Springdale school district, where Tyson Foods is headquartered.

The investment will be funded through DonorsChoose.org, where educators can request resources for classroom projects.

