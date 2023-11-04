BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken patties produced by Tyson Foods are being recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Saturday.

The patties were processed on September 5, according to the FDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The product was cited by the FSIS to have been produced by the Tyson Foods plant in Berryville.

The specific product being recalled is the “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after a firm informed the FSIS that they had received complaints from consumers about small metal pieces being found in the patties.

There has been one reported minor oral injury after the consumption of the product, according to the FSIS. No additional injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The FSIS says that consumers who have purchased this product should not consume it and either throw it away or return it to where they were purchased.

Tyson said in a press release on Saturday that no other products are affected.

For further questions, customers can call Tyson Foods at (855) 382-3101 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.