Tyson Foods, Walmart donating 600,000 meals to mid-south tornado relief efforts

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Arkansas-based companies Tyson Foods and Walmart are coming together to bring meals to families hit by tornadoes that ravaged the mid-south Friday night, as well as relief workers assisting with the recovery.

The companies are donating 600,000 meals and providing other relief support to areas in Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and other states hit by the devastating storms.

Company officials with Tyson said they would be feeding residents and volunteers in Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the towns demolished by the storms and the home of many of the company’s workers from the poultry complex in nearby Union City, Tennessee.

Volunteers from other Tyson locations, including workers from Arkansas, will be helping with the relief efforts.

This is all part of Tyson’s Meals That Matter disaster relief program.

“We’re deeply saddened by the damage and loss of life caused by this powerful storm and we want to do our part to help,” executive vice president & chief sustainability officer John R. Tyson said. “We’re pitching in to help Tyson team members who have experienced storm damage, and we will continue to work with local community partners to learn where our resources and expertise can be best utilized.”

Company officials also noted that some Tyson farms in western Tennessee lost power during the storms and that some of their facilities in northern Tennessee saw damage. The company does not think there will be a significant impact on operations, however.