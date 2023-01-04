A for-sale sign is seen outside a home in this undated file photo.(Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from a trio of moving companies shows mixed results in terms of people relocating to Arkansas in 2022.

Equipment rental moving company U-Haul reports that 2022 data shows nearly break-even numbers for people leaving and entering the Natural State. For 2022 Arkansas U-Haul arrivals made up 49.5% of the state traffic, compared to 50.5% of departures.

This put Arkansas as No. 43 on the U-Haul Growth Index, down slightly from the state’s 2021 ranking of No. 41.

Household mover Atlas Van Lines had a different story to tell, showing that Arkansas traffic was 59% inbound against 41% outbound, a more significant gap.

That puts Arkansas as No. 3 in the nation for percent of inbound traffic by that company’s calculations, with only Maine at 63% inbound and North Carolina at 64% ranking higher in the company’s data.

Atlas also shows that for 2021 the gap was even more significant for Arkansas, with inbound at 61% compared to 38% for outbound traffic.

A second household mover, North American Van Lines, shows an even larger gap, with more going into Arkansas than leaving in 2022. The company has Arkansas as 65% of its inbound traffic compared to 35% of its outbound.

While the household movers did not break it down, U-Haul stats show which Arkansas cities were the most popular.

The company shows that Arkansas’s top growth cities are Fayetteville and Bentonville. Other notable net-gain markets from its figures include Harrison, Cabot, Hot Springs Village, Hot Springs, Centerton, Mountain Home, Conway, Batesville, Siloam Springs, Bryant, Russellville, Jacksonville and Hardy.

Still, it may be too early to start rolling out the welcome mats. In a July 2022 study by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard university, nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up, and eight in 10 live within 100 miles.