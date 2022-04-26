ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Automobile Association is noticing travelers are looking for a unique experience with the summer travel season approaching, and U.S. River Cruising may be the best new option.

Whether sailing on the Mississippi, Ohio, or scenic Columbia rivers, AAA Travel advisors have experienced a significant increase in U.S. river cruise interest and bookings, according to a press release. The latest data from AAA Travel shows that 2022 domestic river cruise bookings have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, up 25% from 2019 year to date.

“U.S. river cruising offers a completely unique travel experience, especially when compared to traditional oceanic voyages,” said Jan Borje, vice president of travel services, AAA Missouri. “The modest passenger guest counts on many domestic river cruises create an intimate and personalized setting that more and more travelers are seeking.”

The release notes travelers will find ships typically accommodate around 300 guests, much less than the 3,000 guests like on many larger oceanic vessels. However, AAA says the smaller ship size does not take away from the all-inclusive cruise experience. Whether on an eight or 16-day voyage, river ships include all the amenities like fine dining, live entertainment, and onboard activities.

A recent AAA Travel survey found that 58.3 million (23%) Americans are considering a cruise, whether river or oceanic, in the next two years. The all-inclusive experience, quality time with family and friends and shore excursions top the list as the most attractive aspects of a cruise vacation. Younger generations, like Gen Z, are most excited about spending time with family and friends (57%) and outdoor activities like the pool and other similar amenities (44%).

AAA also found that Americans view cruising as safe as resort vacations and safer than exploring large cities. The release says 43% of Americans who plan to cruise in the future are satisfied with the cruise industry’s overall response to the pandemic.

To learn more about river cruising, click here.