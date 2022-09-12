LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The breast cancer program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute has earned reaccreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, a press release announced Monday.

Also in addition to the recognition, Dr. Ronda S. Henry-Tillman, chief of Breast Oncology at UAMS, has been appointed vice chair of NAPBC, along with Dr. Sindhu J. Malapati, hematologist/oncologist at UAMS.

The NAPBC is a program of the American College of Surgeons, and represents a consortium of national professional organizations dedicated to improving the quality of care and monitoring of outcomes for patients with breast disease.

“Being recognized again by NAPBC further distinguishes the UAMS Breast Cancer program and our Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute as the leading cancer treatment center in Arkansas,” said Henry-Tillman, who serves as a professor in the Department of Surgery in the UAMS College of Medicine. “We were the first program in the state to be admitted to this elite group. We are honored to have the opportunity to help lead it now.”

According to UAMS, the eaccreditation is granted only to programs that are voluntarily committed to providing the best in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment and able to comply with established NAPBC standards.

The UAMS breast cancer program first received accreditation from NAPBC in 2011.