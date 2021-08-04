UAMS giving antibody infusions to help minimize symptoms of COVID-19 to keep hospital beds empty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Doctors at UAMS in Little Rock are asking people to help open up hospital beds.

Besides getting vaccinated against COVID-19, UAMS doctors say COVID-positive patients can get a special infusion to help minimize symptoms and keep people out of the hospital.

It’s called Monoclonal Antibody Infusion.

Dr. Ryan Dare with Infectious Diseases at UAMS said the treatment came out months ago, but now is opening up to more patients.

“We previously were doing 2 to 3 a day, now we’re doing 10 to 20 a day,” said Dare.

Dare said the procedure takes about 30 minutes. The patient is hooked up to an IV, which transfers over antibodies to help fight off COVID-19.

Dare said it is offered to patients who have a higher risk of ending up in the hospital after contracting COVID.

“If you got this treatment, you have a 1 in 100 chance of being admitted,” said Dare. “The patients who didn’t get this treatment have a 1 in 20 or 1 in 25 chance.”

Karen Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“I tried to do all the right things, got the vaccine, you know tried to do what I was supposed to do,” said Sullivan.

Even though her symptoms were mild, her doctor suggested she get the infusion because she fell into the ‘high-risk category.

“I had heard about them before, but I didn’t know it was an option for me,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says the process was quick and simple and feels better about recovering from the virus.

“Whatever I could do, I said I’d be ready to do it,” said Sullivan.

UAMS says for high-risk patients, the infusion is expected to decrease the chance of hospitalization by 70 percent.

Dare says the following are qualified to get the infusion:

-People over 65

– If you have hypertension

– If you have diabetes

-People with Kidney Disease

– Amino Suppressions

– BMI over 25

-If you have a cardiovascular device

For any further questions about qualifications or to set up an appointment, Dare says to contact your doctor.

You can also email UAMS at healthnow@uams.edu