UAMS launches satellite training centers in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is launching five satellite training centers in Arkansas, including one in Fayetteville as well as one in Tennessee to help improve digital health.

Part of the UAMS Institute for Digital Health & Innovation, the South Central Telehealth Resource Center (SCTRC) will use evidenced-based best practices to train health care professionals in the delivery of digital health services. The sites will be located at:

UAMS Northwest Regional Campus – Fayetteville

UAMS East Regional Campus – Helena-West Helena

University of Tennesse Health Science Center – Memphis, Tennessee

Arkansas Rural Health Partnership – Lake Village

Jefferson Regional Medical Center School of Nursing – Pine Bluff

The training centers are equipped with remote patient monitoring devices and digital health tools and resources.

“Through technology and innovation, UAMS has the opportunity to train more health care professionals who will provide our communities with quality health through digital health care across multiple states,” said Joseph Sanford, M.D., director of the SCTRC at UAMS.

The South Center Telehealth Resource Center will also focus heavily on eliminating health disparities in the Arkansas Delta by serving rural communities in Arkansas, as well as Mississippi and Tennessee.