UAMS launches statewide health system

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is organizing all of its clinical enterprises in Little Rock and around the state under the UAMS Health umbrella.

“UAMS is more than a hospital, it is more than a university and it is more than cutting-edge research,” said Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA. “We are a health system — one that serves all of the state — and this reorganization demonstrates our commitment to providing quality health care to all Arkansans.”

UAMS Health includes the UAMS Medical Center, Neighborhood Clinics, orthopaedic clinics, women’s clinics, the Family Medical Centers at UAMS regional sites, digital health clinics and the affiliated clinics that UAMS operates in conjunction with other health care providers.

As a state-supported health sciences university offering unique specialty care and programs, UAMS serves residents in every county of Arkansas. What started with one campus in Little Rock in 1879 has evolved into a multi-campus clinical delivery system that includes eight regional campuses strategically placed across the state with plans to add more, Patterson said.

“We are increasing our focus on digital health, which is an essential component of our health system,” he said. “Programs pioneered by our Institute for Digital Health & Innovation are erasing miles, allowing for physician-to-physician consults and for patients to communicate with physicians without leaving home.

“UAMS is looking forward to continuing to push the envelope in providing health care throughout the state, both through its current operations and our future endeavors,” Patterson said.

UAMS is the parent institution of all components of UAMS including UAMS Health. UAMS is the health sciences university of the University of Arkansas System.

UAMS is the state’s only health sciences university, with colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health; a graduate school; hospital; a main campus in Little Rock; a Northwest Arkansas regional campus in Fayetteville; a statewide network of regional campuses; and seven institutes: the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute, Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute, Psychiatric Research Institute, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, Translational Research Institute and Institute for Digital Health & Innovation. It is the only adult Level 1 trauma center in the state. U.S. News & World Report named UAMS Medical Center the state’s Best Hospital; ranked its ear, nose and throat program among the top 50 nationwide; and named six areas as high performing — cancer, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery. UAMS has 2,727 students, 870 medical residents and five dental residents. It is the state’s largest public employer with more than 10,000 employees, including 1,200 physicians who provide care to patients at UAMS, its regional campuses, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the VA Medical Center and Baptist Health. Visit www.uams.edu or www.uamshealth.com. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.