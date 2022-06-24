FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences found that 1 in 4 Arkansans faced food insecurity in the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, “COVID-19 and Food Insecurity in a Vulnerable Rural State,” was published recently in “Dialogues in Health” and analyzed various factors related to food insecurity in Arkansas during the summer of 2020.

Researchers found that financial factors specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as income loss, were associated with higher odds of experiencing food insecurity.

It was also discovered that racial and ethnic minorities, particularly Hispanic and Black Arkansans, experienced the highest rate of food insecurity, even after participants received their first COVID-19 Economic Impact stimulus check.

“This study showed that many of the same social patterns of food insecurity that existed before the pandemic were amplified during the pandemic,” said Don Willis, Ph.D., a researcher on the study and an assistant professor in the Office of Community Health & Research. “However, we also added new insights into how experiences and policy responses related directly to the pandemic — such as income loss and stimulus payments — shaped food insecurity during the summer of 2020. Our findings highlight the need for policies that are effective in providing vulnerable groups with the appropriate economic assistance they need during a public health crisis.”

About 25% of study participants reported they had experienced food insecurity in the summer of 2020. Previous data indicates that about 13% of Arkansans experienced food insecurity prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Feeding America, about 17% of Arkansans face hunger today, and about 24% of Arkansas children face limited access to healthy food.

According to UAMS, studies have found that food insecurity across the U.S. increased to 38%, with more than one-third of the food insecure population reporting they were newly found insecure. Before the pandemic, about 11% of the U.S. population was found to be food insecure.

UAMS defines food insecurity as a “lack of consistent access to food that is safe, adequate, culturally appropriate and nutritious.” The facility adds that it can be temporary or long-lasting.