CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Central Arkansas is getting ready to hold its spring commencement ceremony which will see graduate and undergraduate students receive their diplomas on May 6 and 7.

Both ceremonies will be held in the Farris Center on campus with the graduate students ceremony on May 6 at 7 p.m. and undergraduate students on May 7 at 9 a.m., with the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, College of Business and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at noon, and College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and the College of Education at 3 p.m.

UCA President Houston Davis will address the graduates. Mya Hall, 2021-22 executive vice president of the Student Government Association, will deliver a pre-recorded greeting to students. Kristin Dooley, 2022-23, Faculty Senate president, and Nadia Eslinger, 2021-22 Staff Senate president, will speak to graduates in pre-recorded messages on behalf of faculty and staff, respectively, and Aaron Knight, UCA Alumni Association board president, will speak in a pre-recorded message on behalf of alumni. Jose Luna Armenta will deliver a pre-recorded message on behalf of graduate students.

Spring commencement ceremonies are ticketed events that are not open to the general public. Graduates are given a specified number of tickets that they may share with friends and family. Entry will only be allowed with a ticket. All tickets are general admission; seats will not be assigned.

There will be a live stream of the ceremonies available for those not in attendance.