Unemployment claims in Arkansas are nearly 50% lower than pre-COVID levels, study shows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is having a successful recovery from increased unemployment claims, with last week’s claims almost 50% lower than in the same week in 2019, according to a study by WalletHub.

According to the study, weekly unemployment claims in Arkansas decreased by 49.65% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 2nd biggest decrease in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Arkansas decreased by 32.03% compared to the start of 2020, which was the 3rd biggest decrease in the U.S. And weekly unemployment claims in Arkansas decreased by 72.52% compared to the same week last year, the 15th biggest decrease in the U.S.

To view the full report, visit here.