Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 Steam Locomotive coming to Arkansas

Union Pacific‘s Big Boy 4014 historic steam locomotive will be making a run through Arkansas Wednesday (8/25 Texarkana to Prescott), Thursday (8/26 Prescott to North Little Rock) and Friday (8/27 North Little Rock to Corning). It will traverse the entire state on UP trackage (generally paralleling I30 and US67) stopping at select locations and ovenighting in Prescott and North Little Rock.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 Summer Tour Map

You can find the schedule of times and stops here. Remember to stay safe when watching and stand at least 25 feet from the right of way or in areas marked by Union Pacific. You can also see a LIVE map of where Big Boy 4014 is right now here.

