Update: 12 UCA volleyball players, staff test positive for COVID-19

UPDATE:

CONWAY, Ark.- University of Central Arkansas officials have confirmed 12 volleyball players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 17 players and three coaches on the team, according to UCA officials.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CONWAY, Ark. (News Release)- Due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the University of Central Arkansas volleyball program, this weekend’s matches against Little Rock and Arkansas State have been postponed.

The Sugar Bears were scheduled to host Little Rock at 6 p.m. Friday and ASU at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Center in the first home matches of the season, then travel to Jonesboro on Sunday to face the Red Wolves again. The required quarantine process will also force the cancelation of matches scheduled for Sept. 19 against Lamar and Louisiana, both set to be played at Lafayette, La.

No makeup dates have been determined as of now for these matches.

“Unfortunately, this is not an unusual occurrence now,’ said Dr. Brad Teague, UCA’s director of athletics. “We want to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants so it is best that we postpone these matches.’

UCA volleyball opened the 2020 season last weekend, playing twice at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The UCA-Little Rock match would have been the first meeting in this year’s “Governor’s I-40 Showdown” between the two athletic programs.

