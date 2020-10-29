UPDATE: Plea and arraignment for man accused of kidnapping, killing Arkansas woman continued

NEWPORT, Ark. (KARK) — The plea and arraignment hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a woman who was jogging has been continued.

Quake Lewellyn’s hearing is now scheduled for February 16, 2021.

Lewellyn’s plea and arraignment was previously scheduled to happen Thursday.

Lewellyn is charged with capital murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in connection to Sutherland’s death.

According to authorities, Lewellyn admitted during an interview he saw Sutherland jogging on August 19, the day she disappeared.

According to an affidavit, Lewellyn admitted on August 21 he hit Sutherland with his vehicle, raped and buried her.

