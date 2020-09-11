UPDATE: Sydney Sutherland’s cause of death determined by medical examiner

UPDATE: (September 10)
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the State Medical Examiner has found the cause of death of Sydney Sutherland was multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death is homicide.
UPDATE ( August 24) Suspect arrested in connection to Sydney Sutherland’s death being held without bond
UPDATE:
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark.- The man accused of killing Sydney Sutherland is being held on no bond.
According to the prosecutor, the first court appearance for Quake Lewellyn in connection to Sutherland’s death is a probable cause hearing for capital murder, rape and kidnapping.
According to a special agent with Arkansas State Police, Lewellyn was traveling westbound on County Road 41 saw Sutherland walking and passed by. According to the special agent, Lewellyn turned around, returned to where Sutherland was, abducted her, put her in the back of his pick-up truck and sexually assaulted her.
Lewellyn arrived to the Jackson County Courthouse wearing a bullet-proof vest.
The number of people allowed inside the courtroom is limited due to COVID-19.
Sydney Sutherland’s family is at the courthouse.
Lewellyn’s arraignment is scheduled for October 1.
Original Story:
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark.- A man arrested in connection to the death of Sydney Sutherland is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.
Quake Lewellyn, 28, is scheduled to appear in the Jackson County Circuit Court before 3rd Judicial District Circuit Judge Harold Erwin.
Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Friday a suspect, who he did not identify at the time, was taken into the Jackson County jail.
According to Sheriff Lucas, Sutherland and the suspect knew each other.
Sources confirmed on Saturday that the suspect is Lewellyn.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday Lewellyn faces charges in connection to Sutherland’s death.
This is a developing story.
