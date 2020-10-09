UPDATE: Tacori Mackrell found guilty of all five charges in Conway kidnapping, murder case

UPDATE:

CONWAY, Ark.- A jury finds Tacori Mackrell guilty on all charges, including capital murder, in the death of Elvia Fragstein, 72.

Mackrell has been convicted for kidnapping and murdering Fragstein in 2018.

Sentencing begins at 9 a.m. Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CONWAY, Ark. – The fate of one of the teens accused of abducting and killing a 71-year-old Conway woman is now in the hands of the jury.

Tacori Mackrell, 18 and his cousin Robert Smith, 16 were arrested for kidnapping and murdering Elvia Fragstein.

Mackrell is now on trial for those crimes.

The defense rested their case Wednesday after Mackrell took the stand. In his testimony, he admitted to abducting Fragstein. He told the jury he hit her several times and put her in a chokehold. He also said he was on drugs at the time.