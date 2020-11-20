Update: Victims, shooter in Pulaski County double murder-suicide identified

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel DeWitt, 32, shot and killed his ex-wife, Amanda DeWitt, 31, and mother-in-law, Deborah Allen, 61, before shooting himself on Wednesday night.
According to deputies, the couple had arguments and had called police a number of times, but there were no reports of violence.
Investigators say Allen’s body was found inside the home, Amanda DeWitt was found in a neighbor’s driveway and Daniel DeWitt was alive at the time deputies arrived.
Officials say two kids were at the home at the time of the shooting.
