LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Urban League of the State of Arkansas is holding a virtual townhall meeting called “Keeping Arkansas ALIVE” to discuss how to prepare communities for the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The townhall will take place live at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18 and feature panelists from across the state in government, health and education.

The panel will be moderated by Arkansas Minority Health Commission Director Sharhonda Love.

Watch the townhall LIVE in the player below.