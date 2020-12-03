Urban Outfitters coming to Little Rock, first in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, the exclusive leasing agent and property management firm for The Promenade at Chenal, announced Wednesday the first Urban Outfitters in Arkansas will open in the summer of 2021.

“Urban Outfitters is an iconic retail brand and we are thrilled to have them make an investment in Arkansas, the city of Little Rock and The Promenade at Chenal. Plus, this is a true testament to our leasing team’s hard work and dedication during these unprecedented times,” said Chris Moses, President & CEO, Newmark Moses Tucker Partners.

Urban Outfitters has 248 locations around the world and offers women’s and men’s clothing, footwear, beauty and wellness products, accessories, activewear and gear, housewares and music.

Chris Monroe, Director, Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, added, “This is great news and another example of the sustained success of Urban Outfitters. Plus, it once again re-validates
that The Promenade at Chenal is the premier destination retail center for shoppers throughout Central Arkansas and beyond. Urban Outfitters is a natural fit with our current retail tenant mix that includes the likes of Apple, Lululemon, Lush Cosmetics, Athleta, J. Jill, Anthropologie and recently announced Sephora.”

Another major development project in the works at Little Rock is Costco.

At this time, the following department stores are not in Arkansas:
Macy’s
Neiman Marcus
Saks Fifth Avenue

