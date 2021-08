LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A dirt track race car was unveiled in downtown Little Rock Friday afternoon to promote vaccination efforts in Arkansas.

The car is being promoted by the Arkansas Department of Health and Andrews Autosport.

The campaign is set to be promoted in rural Arkansas to tracks in locations like Locust Grove, Crowley’s Ridge, and Plumerville.

Dirt track racer Peyton Taylor will be behind the wheel as the car travels the state with winning in Arkansas as the focus.