Vehicle drives through Searcy church building

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK) – Just minutes after a Searcy church closed up for the day, a car plowed through the building.

His House is an outreach ministry for College Church of Christ in Searcy. They offer clothes, shoes and meals for those in need. Their feeding program is twice a week. Thursday, following that ministry, church administrator Nick McNabb got a call that there were lots of emergency vehicles in the parking lot. He drove up to see a gaping hole in the building.

“I just assumed it had been hit and they had already pulled the car back out and all of that. Well boy was I wrong,” McNabb said.

As he got closer, he saw an SUV with a 16-foot trailer all the way inside the building.

“I was kind of assessing the shock and the awe of what happened and how quickly something like that can happen,” McNabb said.

Part of that shock is that no one was injured.

“Our crew is usually there,” McNabb said.

His House employees and volunteers just wrapped up feeding those in need. The main volunteer left just 15 minutes before the car came crashing through.

“Your mind starts to wander, thinking oh my goodness, what if somebody had just been on the other side of that wall or waiting outside and the car comes,” McNabb said.

Now the hole is covered by plywood sealing the damage inside. McNabb said the fact that no one was near the building when the crash happened is nothing short of a miracle.

“Count your blessings and know that the Lord was looking out,” McNabb said.

Most of what was damaged was offices and storage of clothes and shoes. McNabb said they are waiting for the insurance adjuster to come out before the repairs start.