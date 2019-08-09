Victim, survivor of South Arkansas plane crash identified

The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The two men who were aboard a plane that crashed in Sevier County on Sunday, killing one, have been identified.

Sevier County Coroner Rusty Williams says 67-year-old John Tackett of De Queen died when the Cessna 310 aircraft went down in a field about a mile south of the airport in DeQueen around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the landowner heard the crash and walked outside to see the plane in flames.

First responders were able to put out the fire, but Greer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joe Greer, 77, of Horatio, survived the crash and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. There is no word on his current condition.

According to FAA records, the fixed-wing multi-engine aircraft was registered to Hwy 17 Trucking LLC in Lockesburg, Arkansas.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.