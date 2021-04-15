WATCH: Little Rock police cruiser stolen from county jail, suspect arrested

Cordell Coleman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A Little Rock police car was stolen overnight with the suspect arrested in North Little Rock soon after.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the marked police car was taken from the Pulaski County Jail.

North Little Rock Police took 33-year-old Cordell Coleman into custody on felony theft of property charges, according to jail records.

Officers spotted the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. traveling on Military Road in North Little Rock, where it was soon stopped at Arlington Apartments where a traffic stop was performed and Coleman was taken into custody.

