LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The weekly flu report published by the Arkansas Department of Health showed additional deaths this year.

According to the report, there were six flu-related deaths in the Natural State last week. Since Oct. 2, 2022, over 21,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers.

The report states there have been 146 cumulative flu deaths this season with 1,642 hospital admissions, 16 of those coming in the last week.

Of the 146 deaths, 76% were not vaccinated, according to the ADH.

The report also states average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.4 percent among public schools.

CDC estimates so far this season, there have been at least 25 million illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations, and 18,000 deaths from flu nationwide.

To view the full report, visit the ADH website.