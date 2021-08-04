West Memphis family mourning 11-year-old who died from COVID complications

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is heartbroken after an 11-year-old West Memphis girl dies from COVID-19 complications.

Family tells us Jordyn Franklin tragically passed Monday, and her condition deteriorating within hours. WREG-TV spoke with her aunt about what she wants families to learn from their loss.

“Hear her voice in a birds sweet song,” said Kirsten Clark, Franklin’s aunt. “And I will never be alone because I know she will be our guardian angel.”

Jordyn attended Jackson-Wonder Elementary School in West Memphis.

“Full of life. She loved everybody,” said Clark. “Academically top of her class. Didn’t meet a stranger, didn’t meet a stranger.”

The 11-year-old had type two diabetes. Clark says Jordyn’s family took precautions to help protect her against the virus.

“Wearing the mask, using hand sanitizer, doing the best that her parents could do for her,” said Clark.

Jordyn’s mother didn’t initially know she had COVID-19. She had an appointment with her primary care doctor on Monday morning, but as her symptoms got worse, she was hospitalized.

The family says her condition deteriorated quickly.

“Within hours from being at the hospital,” said Clark. “Matter of fact the helicopter was called, had already landed and they were in the process of trying to get her stabilized to make it to Le Bonheur.”

Sadly, Jordyn didn’t make it, and now the family is wrestling with the loss.

“Shock. I would say numb and I would say still doesn’t seem real. It seems like this has just been a complete nightmare,” said Clark.

The family says they are thankful for the outpouring of support they’ve received and asks everyone to take precautions.

“It’s real, it’s real. Unfortunately she was under the age of 12 so the vaccine wasn’t an option. I do believe that everyone still needs to follow the guidelines, keep your distance, wear the mask and do everything that you possibly can do to keep you and your loved ones safe,” said Clark. “Hold your loved ones tight and just know that it can happen to anybody, at any age, at any time.”

Jordyn’s family created a GoFundMe, and you can access it by clicking here.

They’re also planning a candlelight vigil Friday at Jackson-Wonder Elementary School in West Memphis from 6 to 8:30.

You’re asked to wear a mask and bring either pink, purple, white or silver balloons.