West Memphis Mayor: 'Stay your a** at home' if you aren't doing something essential

by: Mitchell Koch

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon wants residents to take local and federal social distancing guidelines more seriously.

McClendon had a blunt message for residents not following the coronavirus guidelines.

“If you aren’t doing any of the essential things that are necessary for our city that you need to do … with no disrespect, stay your a** at home,” McClendon said in a video release.

The statement has gotten McClendon some national attention.

He wants West Memphis residents to practice social distancing, even though the state of Arkansas is not under a Stay at Home order.

Crittenden County has more than 120 coronavirus cases, and McClendon said it is is the second-fastest growing number in the state.

McClendon’s video message was released Tuesday evening. He followed the call to action with a curfew for West Memphis from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

