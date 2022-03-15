ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Choosing a baby name can be a challenge for many parents, given there are millions of options to choose from.

However, parents do have their favorites as certain names are more common than others. Parents picked these 10 names for boys and 10 for girls the most in Arkansas:

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Arkansas in 2022:

1) Liam

2) William

3) Noah

4) Elijah

5) Oliver

6) Asher

7) Wyatt

8) James

9) Hudson

10) Henry

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Arkansas in 2022:

1) Olivia

2) Amelia

3) Ava

4) Emma

5) Harper

6) Evelyn

7) Charlotte

8) Sophia

9) Isabella

10) Willow

According to Names.org, the source analyzing Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website to determine the popular names notes Henry is a new name added to the list compared to last year.

Seven of the state’s popular boy names are also on the national top 10 list, with Asher, Wyatt and Hudson being the exceptions.

As for girls, Names says Evelyn and Willow are new names on the list this year and eight of Arkansas’s top 10 girl names make the national top 10. Harper and Willow are the exceptions.