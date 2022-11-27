ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — Soon after the start of the new year, Arkansas’ new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will take office. However, how she will be in this leadership position is a bit of a mystery.

Sanders has a long history of working in the political world, but it’s primarily been on the strategic and public relations side of things.

She served as a field coordinator for her father’s 2002 governor re-election campaign, managed Senator John Boozman’s 2010 campaign, and served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary for two years.

Janine Parry is a political science professor from the University of Arkansas. She pointed out that Sanders doesn’t have much experience in the policy-making and direct leadership side of politics.

“State governors typically have to deal in education and roads, jobs and tax rates, and those kinds of things,” she said. “We just don’t really have a good model or a good background to look at [for Sanders] and we don’t have really much of a roadmap in terms of the campaign she was able to run in these conditions to know exactly what to expect.”

On her campaign website, Sanders did put out a plan for public safety in Arkansas. She also released goals for education with the acronym “LEARNS”. That stands for Literacy, Empowerment, Accountability, Readiness, Networking and School Safety.

Only time will tell what the Sanders administration will look like and will do during its time leading the Natural State.

Sanders will be sworn into office as Arkansas’ 47th governor, and the first female governor, on Tuesday, January 10th.