White County Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother, injuring of father

BALD KNOB, Ark. – A White County man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his parents Friday night.

65-year-old Pamela Varnell died as a result of the attack.

Her husband, 63-year-old William Varnell, was injured.

Their son, 24-year-old Jacob Seth Varnell is in custody.

White County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at the Varnell’s home on South Wallace Road in Bald Knob shortly before 8:00 p.m.

Based on witness statements, investigators began looking for Jacob Seth Varnell.

He was found a short time later at a home just outside of Bald Knob.

Varnell is expected to face a capital murder charge as well as criminal attempt to commit capital murder.

He is expected to have a bond hearing Monday morning.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers