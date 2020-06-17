White County Sheriffs, Bald Knob Police investigating possible murder-suicide involving 6-year-old girl

UPDATE:

BALD KNOB, Ark. — At 12:45 p.m. the Bald Knob Police Police Department got a call about a child who might be injured. Once police arrived at the house on Cleveland Street they found a 6-year-old girl dead.

During the investigation police started to look for William Petigo, 40 of Bald Knob as the suspect.

Police found him in a remote area of the county on an un-named farm road where he appeared to have overdosed on drugs. Police gave him Narcan.

Petigo was taken to the White County Medical Center where he died.

This is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police say the suspect is married to the child’s mother.

News release from the White County Sheriff’s Department

BALD KNOB, Ark. (News release) — On 06/16/20 at about 12:46 pm, the White County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Bald Knob Police Department asking for assistance. Deputies responded to the 300 block of W. Cleveland Street in Bald Knob regarding an unresponsive 6-year-old female in the home.

A crime scene was established, and Detectives with the White County Sheriff’s Department responded to investigate the incident and found evidence of a homicide.

Evidence was also located that indicated her father, Willie Isacc Pedigo, was the suspect and responsible for her death. Pedigo could not be located and a phone ping was established and traced to a remote area in Bald Knob. Willie Pedigo was found in his vehicle and appeared to have overdosed in an attempted suicide. Deputies began administering life-saving techniques.

Northstar Ambulance service arrived and transported Pedigo to the White County Unity where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Original Story:

BALD KNOB, Ark. — Bald Knob Police Department and the White County deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide that involves a 6-year-old girl.

Bald Knob Public Schools also announced the loss of the child on their Facebook page.

No further details have been released at this time.