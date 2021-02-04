White supremacist leader pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The leader of a violent white supremacist gang that began in Arkansas’ prisons has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

New Aryan Empire President Wesley Gullett on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say New Aryan Empire began as a prison gang in the 1990s but engaged in narcotics trafficking, witness intimidation and violent acts.

Dozens of gang members were indicted in 2017 and 2019. Six now face trial in September and the rest have pleaded guilty.