WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 35-year-old Wichita man has been arrested in connection to the November abduction of a 14-year-old Arkansas girl.

It began shortly after midnight Wednesday when an investigator from a sheriff’s office in Arkansas contacted Wichita Police reporting that the girl who hadn’t been seen since early November had been spotted in the company of David E. Roark of Wichita, at a convenience store, and was later seen leaving in a vehicle with him. Roark also had two outstanding warrants from Kentucky.

David E. Roark, courtesy of WPD

Investigators with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force soon learned that Roark may be staying at a home in Wichita. Police say he was taken into custody as he tried to leave the house.

They found the missing child inside a closet in the home. Both were taken to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit to be interviewed, where police say additional crimes that took place in Wichita were uncovered.

Roark has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. A press release from the Wichita Police Department says he is being held on suspicion of multiple counts including kidnapping, child abuse and solicitation of a child, along with the two Kentucky warrants. Roark is expected to appear in front of a judge on Monday.