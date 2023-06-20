LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A holder of a Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas has 150,000 reasons to have a good Tuesday.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery confirmed a $150,000 winning ticket was sold at the Doublebees located at 209 South Fourche Ave in Perryville.

The ticket had four matching numbers plus a Power Play. Officials said the $1 Power Play option moved the prize from $50,000 to $150,000.

The ticket holder has not yet claimed their prize. Lottery officials said the ticket holder has 180 days to do so.

A total of 1,795 people had winning tickets of $4 and up in the Monday night drawing. The total win, including Monday night’s big winner, was $166,968.

Both multi-state lottos played in Arkansas currently have high jackpots. The top prize for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is $300 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has a $400 jackpot.

According to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials, the lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds for scholarships since 2009. More than 720,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $4.6 billion in prizes to players, about $384 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $166 million in state and federal tax revenue.

Information on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery may be found at MyArkansasLottery.com.