Woman, 2 children struck and killed on I-30 near Fulton

FULTON, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – A woman and two children were struck and killed early Thursday morning while walking along Interstate 30 near Fulton in Southwest Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police reports, it happened around 1:20 a.m. on the right side of the eastbound lane of I-30 near mile marker 15. Accident reports filed by state police say 48-year-old Judy Nicole Smith of Arlington, Texas was struck by an unknown vehicle whose operator left the scene.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the same time, the two children were struck by an eastbound Freightliner heading east in the same location. They were also pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.