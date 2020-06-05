Woman convicted of murdering her husband set to be released Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A woman convicted of murdering her husband in 1985, has been commuted by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

72-year-old Willie Mae Harris has been behind bars for 34 years and Friday, June 5th she is walking away a free woman.

According to Willie’s daughter, the release process has been expedited due to COVID-19.

“I’m not going to be able to sleep, I’m telling you,” said Silvia Jackson Harris, Daughter of Willie, “once I see her walk out that’s when it’s really going to hit me so get ready because I’m going to be crying down tears.”

Willie’s oldest daughter Silvia was a teen when her mom was given a life sentence. Willie’s youngest daughter was only 5.

Now they are all planning a trip to Little Rock to pick up their mom.

“They said okay you can pick her up on Friday morning, I was like what time? They said be here at 9 o’clock and I said I’ll be there at 8,” said Silvia.

Court records show Willie’s marriage had a history of domestic violence, at the hands of her husband Clyde.

To this day Willie denies pulling the trigger.

Before her life sentence, Willie was offered a plea deal, 20 years in prison, out in 13 with good behavior. However Willie refused to admit to a crime she says she did not commit.

Silvia said her mother was speechless when she found out about her release.

“I talked to her this morning, she called and I told her I was getting everything ready and she’s ready. She’s ready,” said Silvia.

Silvia says Willie has one thing on her to do list after prison.

“She just wants to shop, that’s all she talks about,” said Silvia.

Since being in prison Willie lost her eyesight completely after a stroke. Silvia said Willie has a lot of learning to do once she is released.

Silvia said Willie will be moving to Dallas to live with her.