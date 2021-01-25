Woman dies in collision with construction equipment on Interstate 430 Sunday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A woman has died after an accident on Interstate 430 Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as 25-year-old Breunna Lewis.

It happened on the northbound side of the interstate just before the Arkansas River bridge.

According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Lewis went out of control in a right curve, left the road and struck construction equipment.

The roadway was wet at the time of the collision.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

