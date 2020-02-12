Woman found dead inside Marion County home, believed suspect shot and wounded by police

MARION COUNTY, Ark. – A woman has been found dead inside a home in Flippin.

An Arkansas State Police (ASP) news release issued Wednesday afternoon states that Kathryn Parker, 40, was found Tuesday night.

Troopers say two other people were found injured inside the home.

Outside the home, local police shot and wounded a man who is believed to be a suspect in the homicide. No charges have yet been filed.

Flippin Police Department officers arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. in response to a call for help needed at 401 8th Street, Building 1, Apartment 4. The man they encountered outside has been identified as Richard Wayne Hudson Jr., 42, of Glenpool, Oklahoma. At last report, he was still being treated at the hospital.

Special Agents of the ASP Criminal Investigation Division have been requested by local authorities to conduct investigations into the homicide and officer-involved shooting.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab will determine the manner and cause of Parker’s death. The other individuals found in the house were treated for their injuries, the ASP says.