The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data shows ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Arkansas using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

#50. 72738 (Hindsville)

– Typical home value: $191,297

— 34.5% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +4.5%

– 5 year home value change: +28.8%

– 10 year home value change: +48.0%

– Pictured: 21044 Highway 303, Hindsville ($850,000, 4 bedrooms)

#49. 72734 (Gentry)

– Typical home value: $191,934

— 35.0% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +12.3%

– 5 year home value change: +53.0%

– 10 year home value change: +80.6%

– Pictured: 15670 Malone Rd, Gentry ($649,900, 4 bedrooms)

#48. 72631 (Eureka Springs)

– Typical home value: $192,758

— 35.5% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +3.9%

– 5 year home value change: +15.6%

– 10 year home value change: +20.6%

– Pictured: 2272 Highway 187, Eureka Springs ($3.2 million, 11 bedrooms)

#47. 72753 (Prairie Grove)

– Typical home value: $192,977

— 35.7% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +9.6%

– 5 year home value change: +41.3%

– 10 year home value change: +63.4%

– Pictured: 16175 N Cove Creek Wc 21 Rd, Prairie Grove ($699,000, 3 bedrooms)

#46. 72404 (Jonesboro)

– Typical home value: $193,086

— 35.8% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +5.2%

– 5 year home value change: +18.0%

– 10 year home value change: +28.9%

– Pictured: 2400 Ridgepointe Dr, Jonesboro ($1.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

#45. 72044 (Edgemont)

– Typical home value: $194,115

— 36.5% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +4.7%

– 5 year home value change: +19.4%

– 10 year home value change: +27.5%

– Pictured: 750 Valhalla Dr, Edgemont ($799,900, 5 bedrooms)

#44. 72764 (Springdale)

– Typical home value: $194,546

— 36.8% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +10.8%

– 5 year home value change: +46.1%

– 10 year home value change: +76.2%

– Pictured: 4716 E Hewitt Springs Rd, Springdale ($995,000, 4 bedrooms)

#43. 72034 (Conway)

– Typical home value: $198,167

— 39.3% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +6.0%

– 5 year home value change: +21.6%

– 10 year home value change: +26.1%

– Pictured: 4835 Bay Hill Dr, Conway ($995,000, 5 bedrooms)

#42. 72210 (Little Rock)

– Typical home value: $200,121

— 40.7% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +1.3%

– 5 year home value change: +9.7%

– 10 year home value change: +13.1%

– Pictured: 1675 S Silverthorne Dr, Little Rock ($849,000, 4 bedrooms)

#41. 72736 (Gravette)

– Typical home value: $200,942

— 41.3% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +11.6%

– 5 year home value change: +55.8%

– 10 year home value change: +82.0%

– Pictured: 23908 Busse Rd, Gravette ($3.5 million, 2 bedrooms)

#40. 72751 (Pea Ridge)

– Typical home value: $202,641

— 42.5% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +14.8%

– 5 year home value change: +49.5%

– 10 year home value change: +88.2%

– Pictured: 6150 Hayden Rd, Pea Ridge ($630,000, 4 bedrooms)

#39. 72211 (Little Rock)

– Typical home value: $203,591

— 43.1% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +2.3%

– 5 year home value change: +5.8%

– 10 year home value change: +8.8%

– Pictured: 100 Eagle Pass Cv, Little Rock ($1.1 million, 4 bedrooms)

#38. 72227 (Little Rock)

– Typical home value: $206,216

— 45.0% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +3.2%

– 5 year home value change: +7.8%

– 10 year home value change: +10.2%

– Pictured: 9021 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock ($2.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#37. 05030 (Hoxie)

– Typical home value: $207,647

— 46.0% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +17.3%

– 5 year home value change: +31.8%

– 10 year home value change: +24.9%

– Pictured: 119 Ascutney St, Windsor ($199,000, 4 bedrooms)

#36. 72730 (Farmington)

– Typical home value: $210,851

— 48.3% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +10.1%

– 5 year home value change: +37.7%

– 10 year home value change: +56.7%

– Pictured: 910 Gibson Hill Rd, Fayetteville ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#35. 71909 (Hot Springs Village)

– Typical home value: $211,234

— 48.5% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +13.1%

– 5 year home value change: +26.6%

– 10 year home value change: +18.0%

– Pictured: 68 Hartura Way, Hot Springs Village ($999,900, 8 bedrooms)

#34. 72714 (Bella Vista)

– Typical home value: $216,268

— 52.1% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +15.2%

– 5 year home value change: +47.2%

– 10 year home value change: +64.2%

– Pictured: 5 Croglin Ln, Bella Vista ($589,900, 4 bedrooms)

#33. 72747 (Maysville)

– Typical home value: $216,924

— 52.5% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +4.9%

– 5 year home value change: +47.1%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 2 Wandsworth Dr, Bella Vista ($650,000, 4 bedrooms)

#32. 71968 (Royal)

– Typical home value: $217,082

— 52.6% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +12.3%

– 5 year home value change: +33.1%

– 10 year home value change: +32.2%

– Pictured: 159 Lynae Pt, Royal ($1.4 million, 7 bedrooms)

#31. 72756 (Rogers)

– Typical home value: $217,108

— 52.7% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +15.7%

– 5 year home value change: +50.4%

– 10 year home value change: +84.2%

– Pictured: 12728 4 K Ranch Dr, Rogers ($1.4 million, 3 bedrooms)

#30. 72181 (Wooster)

– Typical home value: $217,318

— 52.8% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +33.0%

– 10 year home value change: +40.2%

– Pictured: 318 W Cadron Ridge Rd, Wooster ($499,000, 5 bedrooms)

#29. 72739 (Bella Vista)

– Typical home value: $221,507

— 55.7% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +15.1%

– 5 year home value change: +54.8%

– 10 year home value change: +83.5%

– Pictured: 13835 Highway 279, Hiwasse ($395,000, 3 bedrooms)

#28. 72715 (Bella Vista)

– Typical home value: $222,699

— 56.6% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +15.8%

– 5 year home value change: +45.8%

– 10 year home value change: +64.1%

– Pictured: 8 Lois Ln, Bella Vista ($929,000, 3 bedrooms)

#27. 72719 (Centerton)

– Typical home value: $224,693

— 58.0% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +15.2%

– 5 year home value change: +42.0%

– 10 year home value change: +69.3%

– Pictured: 3541 Oak Tree Dr, Centerton ($1.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#26. 72745 (Lowell)

– Typical home value: $225,293

— 58.4% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +14.1%

– 5 year home value change: +44.8%

– 10 year home value change: +70.3%

– Pictured: 10333 Falcon Crest Dr, Lowell ($1.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#25. 72113 (Maumelle)

– Typical home value: $226,968

— 59.6% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +5.5%

– 5 year home value change: +10.1%

– 10 year home value change: +11.3%

– Pictured: 4 Brittney Dr, Maumelle ($1.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#24. 72704 (Fayetteville)

– Typical home value: $229,748

— 61.5% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +8.9%

– 5 year home value change: +35.3%

– 10 year home value change: +51.5%

– Pictured: 2764 Quarry Ln, Fayetteville ($2.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

#23. 72762 (Springdale)

– Typical home value: $230,949

— 62.4% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +11.1%

– 5 year home value change: +40.6%

– 10 year home value change: +59.1%

– Pictured: 8536 W Miller Rd, Springdale ($3.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#22. 72769 (Summers)

– Typical home value: $231,498

— 62.8% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +22.1%

– 5 year home value change: +47.8%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 14921 N Highway 59, Summers ($349,900, 4 bedrooms)

#21. 72916 (Fort Smith)

– Typical home value: $232,343

— 63.4% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +4.3%

– 5 year home value change: +16.8%

– 10 year home value change: +28.6%

– Pictured: 4234 Spring Mountain Dr, Fort Smith ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#20. 72325 (Clarkedale)

– Typical home value: $234,755

— 65.1% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

– 5 year home value change: +29.9%

– 10 year home value change: +23.6%

– Pictured: 782 N Manassas St, Memphis ($69,900, 4 bedrooms)

#19. 72002 (Shannon Hills)

– Typical home value: $245,319

— 72.5% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +8.7%

– 5 year home value change: +19.8%

– 10 year home value change: +12.0%

– Pictured: 14001 Zuber Rd, Alexander ($720,000, 3 bedrooms)

#18. 72701 (Fayetteville)

– Typical home value: $253,457

— 78.2% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +10.4%

– 5 year home value change: +41.7%

– 10 year home value change: +64.7%

– Pictured: 400 and 410 N Oliver Ave, Fayetteville ($12.0 million, 18 bedrooms)

#17. 72735 (Goshen)

– Typical home value: $257,476

— 81.0% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +13.6%

– 5 year home value change: +42.0%

– 10 year home value change: +52.9%

– Pictured: 818 S Eastview Dr, Fayetteville ($175,000, 3 bedrooms)

#16. 72703 (Fayetteville)

– Typical home value: $259,873

— 82.7% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +40.0%

– 10 year home value change: +57.5%

– Pictured: 708 E Bowen Blvd, Fayetteville ($2.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#15. 72135 (Roland)

– Typical home value: $266,733

— 87.5% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: -1.6%

– 5 year home value change: +10.0%

– 10 year home value change: +24.3%

– Pictured: 29300 Highway 300, Roland ($2.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#14. 72201 (Little Rock)

– Typical home value: $267,063

— 87.8% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +10.3%

– 5 year home value change: +12.4%

– 10 year home value change: +6.1%

– Pictured: 902 W 2nd St, Little Rock ($455,000, 4 bedrooms)

#13. 72011 (Bauxite)

– Typical home value: $267,213

— 87.9% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +12.0%

– 5 year home value change: +26.7%

– 10 year home value change: +27.3%

– Pictured: 4110 Serene Dr, Bauxite ($725,000, 4 bedrooms)

#12. 72732 (Garfield)

– Typical home value: $269,152

— 89.2% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +16.3%

– 5 year home value change: +51.1%

– 10 year home value change: +71.7%

– Pictured: 15994 Indian Creek Rd, Garfield ($2.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

#11. 72065 (Hensley)

– Typical home value: $273,556

— 92.3% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +10.5%

– 5 year home value change: +21.6%

– 10 year home value change: +21.9%

– Pictured: 1436 Lakeshore Dr, Hensley ($890,000, 7 bedrooms)

#10. 72758 (Rogers)

– Typical home value: $280,615

— 97.3% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +13.5%

– 5 year home value change: +38.6%

– 10 year home value change: +62.2%

– Pictured: 7 S Sechrest Cir, Rogers ($2.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#9. 72212 (Little Rock)

– Typical home value: $290,629

— 104.3% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +1.0%

– 5 year home value change: +7.3%

– 10 year home value change: +12.0%

– Pictured: 15 Hickory Hills Cir, Little Rock ($1.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#8. 72712 (Bentonville)

– Typical home value: $291,140

— 104.7% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +13.8%

– 5 year home value change: +42.2%

– 10 year home value change: +73.4%

– Pictured: 12952 Galyean Stables Rd, Bentonville ($7.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#7. 72167 (Traskwood)

– Typical home value: $299,530

— 110.6% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

– 5 year home value change: +23.0%

– 10 year home value change: +17.1%

– Pictured: 120 W Main St, Traskwood ($89,900, 4 bedrooms)

#6. 72019 (Benton)

– Typical home value: $305,687

— 114.9% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +9.5%

– 5 year home value change: +21.3%

– 10 year home value change: +32.9%

– Pictured: 6550 Westminster Dr, Benton ($923,800, 5 bedrooms)

#5. 72207 (Little Rock)

– Typical home value: $310,191

— 118.1% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

– 5 year home value change: +17.5%

– 10 year home value change: +29.4%

– Pictured: 4817 Stonewall Rd, Little Rock ($1.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#4. 72087 (Lonsdale)

– Typical home value: $316,301

— 122.4% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +12.4%

– 5 year home value change: +31.2%

– 10 year home value change: +40.8%

– Pictured: 244 Goosepond Rd, Lonsdale ($664,900, 5 bedrooms)

#3. 72718 (Cave Springs)

– Typical home value: $337,092

— 137.0% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +12.9%

– 5 year home value change: +33.5%

– 10 year home value change: +55.0%

– Pictured: 1114 Argyll Ln, Cave Springs ($685,000, 5 bedrooms)

#2. 72223 (Little Rock)

– Typical home value: $348,074

— 144.7% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +3.9%

– 5 year home value change: +7.8%

– 10 year home value change: +11.9%

– Pictured: 7 Sologne Cir, Little Rock ($2.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#1. 72122 (Paron)

– Typical home value: $520,092

— 265.7% above typical home value in Arkansas

– 1 year rent change: +5.3%

– 5 year home value change: +28.8%

– 10 year home value change: +34.1%

– Pictured: 33333 Kanis Dr, Ferndale, AR 72122 ($2.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

