Arvest Million Meals

You can make a difference by donating today via phone, mail, the Arvest Go banking app, or in your local Arvest Bank branch. Just $1 provides five meals to the hungry in your community. Imagine the impact a donation of $10 or $100 can make! Through your generous contributions, we can make an impact sure to be felt a million times over!

Four Easy Ways to Donate:

Donate via Phone – Customers can make a $1 (or more) donation by calling (866) 952-9523. Funds will be drawn directly from your Arvest account.

Donate via Mail – Mail a check to Arvest Bank Operations, ATTN: Million Meals, P.O. Box 799, Lowell, AR 72745. Include Million Meals in the memo line of the check.

Donate in a Branch – Stop by your local Arvest Bank branch. Cash and check contributions accepted.

Donate on Arvest Go – If you don't already have the Arvest Go app installed on your device, visit arvest.com/go for more information. A one-time notice will display at the top of your account list, where you can learn more about Million Meals or donate. If you've already cleared this notification, Million Meals can also be found in the left menu directly below "Settings."

– If you don’t already have the Arvest Go app installed on your device, visit arvest.com/go for more information.

*Arvest makes no representation that any contribution is tax deductible. Please consult your tax advisor, as neither Arvest Bank, its affiliates, nor any of its employees provide tax advice.