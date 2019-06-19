Arvest Million Meals
Donate Today!
You can make a difference by donating today via phone, mail, the Arvest Go banking app, or in your local Arvest Bank branch. Just $1 provides five meals to the hungry in your community. Imagine the impact a donation of $10 or $100 can make! Through your generous contributions, we can make an impact sure to be felt a million times over!
Four Easy Ways to Donate:
- Donate via Phone – Customers can make a $1 (or more) donation by calling (866) 952-9523. Funds will be drawn directly from your Arvest account.
- Donate via Mail – Mail a check to Arvest Bank Operations, ATTN: Million Meals, P.O. Box 799, Lowell, AR 72745. Include Million Meals in the memo line of the check.
- Donate in a Branch – Stop by your local Arvest Bank branch. Cash and check contributions accepted.
- Donate on Arvest Go – If you don’t already have the Arvest Go app installed on your device, visit arvest.com/go for more information.
- A one-time notice will display at the top of your account list, where you can learn more about Million Meals or donate.
- If you’ve already cleared this notification, Million Meals can also be found in the left menu directly below “Settings.”
*Arvest makes no representation that any contribution is tax deductible. Please consult your tax advisor, as neither Arvest Bank, its affiliates, nor any of its employees provide tax advice.