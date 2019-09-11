About Smile Shoppe

About Our Offices

About Our Doctors

All of our pediatric dentists at Smile Shoppe Pediatric Dentistry received specialized training in treating infants, children, and teens, including those with special needs. Each doctor is board certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. This means that they hold to the highest standards in pediatric dental care. They remain committed to treating your child as a unique individual in a caring and relaxing setting.



Meet Our Doctors:



Our Mission

We dedicate our lives to providing the highest-quality pediatric dental care in a caring, relaxed setting. Our goal is to ensure:



• Customer satisfaction

• Beautiful smiles and healthy bites for life

• Raving referrals from each patient

• Passionate and driven teams

We want each visit to be comfortable as well as informative. At each visit, we will examine your child’s teeth and gums. We will also discuss the best treatment options and answer any questions.





Our Core Values

Our positive, high-performance team culture at Smile Shoppe distinguishes us as a dental practice. Our team’s strong ethical standards inspire us to go above and beyond to serve our young patients and their families. We believe our practice is successful because of our 6 Core Values:



• We put our patients’ needs first. Our practice philosophy begins and ends with putting our patients’ needs first!

• We have integrity in all areas of life. Integrity means being honest and having strong moral principles. At Smile Shoppe, we hold to the highest standards of professional behavior.

• We are an honest and authentic team. We are transparent and genuine.

• We approach every day with a positive attitude. We couldn’t call ourselves “Smile” Shoppe if we didn’!

• We laugh hard, loud, and often! Laughter is contagious. We strive to make our practice a positive place to visit.

• We always bring our best! Excellence in performance and customer service guides everything we do.

Our Core Values are exemplified each day in the four walls of our offices but also in our communities away from our workplace.





Our Offices

Our team remains committed to giving your child custom dental care in a clean, relaxing office. We take pride in our work and our cleanliness. That’s why we hold ourselves to the highest standards of safety and hygiene. Your child’s health is important to us!



Check Out Our Offices:



Sterilization

Our patients’ health comes first. We use the latest hygienic procedures after each patient’s visit. We disinfect all of our treatment areas. In addition, we utilize ultrasonic techniques to clean and autoclave all non-disposable instruments. Our staff wears masks and gloves during every treatment as well. For more on our safety measures, contact our office.





We Are Proud

. . . that ALL of our dentists are board certified! This means that they have gone through hours of testing by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.



The Board bases certificates on the highest standards of dental care for children of all ages and needs.