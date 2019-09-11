About Smile Shoppe

About Our Offices
Thank
you for visiting the Smile Shoppe website! Our goal is to provide
information about our practice and help you learn more about pediatric
dentistry.
About Our Doctors
All of our pediatric dentists at Smile Shoppe Pediatric
Dentistry received specialized training in treating infants, children,
and teens, including those with special needs. Each doctor is board
certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. This means that
they hold to the highest standards in pediatric dental care. They remain
committed to treating your child as a unique individual in a caring and
relaxing setting.
Meet Our Doctors:
|•
|Jeffrey D. Rhodes, DDS, MS
|•
|Emily Fourmy, DDS
|•
|Amanda Hankins, DDS
|•
|Andrew Burriss, DDS
|•
|Brian Platt, DDS
Our Mission
We dedicate our lives to providing the highest-quality
pediatric dental care in a caring, relaxed setting. Our goal is to
ensure:
|•
|Customer satisfaction
|•
|Beautiful smiles and healthy bites for life
|•
|Raving referrals from each patient
|•
|Passionate and driven teams
We want each visit to be comfortable as well as
informative. At each visit, we will examine your child’s teeth and gums.
We will also discuss the best treatment options and answer any
questions.
Our Core Values
Our positive, high-performance team culture at Smile
Shoppe distinguishes us as a dental practice. Our team’s strong ethical
standards inspire us to go above and beyond to serve our young patients
and their families. We believe our practice is successful because of our
6 Core Values:
|•
|We put our patients’ needs first. Our practice philosophy begins and ends with putting our patients’ needs first!
|•
|We have integrity in all areas of life.
Integrity means being honest and having strong moral principles. At
Smile Shoppe, we hold to the highest standards of professional behavior.
|•
|We are an honest and authentic team. We are transparent and genuine.
|•
|We approach every day with a positive attitude. We couldn’t call ourselves “Smile” Shoppe if we didn’!
|•
|We laugh hard, loud, and often! Laughter is contagious. We strive to make our practice a positive place to visit.
|•
|We always bring our best! Excellence in performance and customer service guides everything we do.
Our Core Values are exemplified each day in the four walls of our offices but also in our communities away from our workplace.
Our Offices
Our
team remains committed to giving your child custom dental care in a
clean, relaxing office. We take pride in our work and our cleanliness.
That’s why we hold ourselves to the highest standards of safety and
hygiene. Your child’s health is important to us!
Check Out Our Offices:
|•
|Rogers, AR
|•
|Springdale, AR
|•
|Bentonville, AR
|•
|Fayetteville, AR
Sterilization
Our patients’ health comes first. We use the latest
hygienic procedures after each patient’s visit. We disinfect all of our
treatment areas. In addition, we utilize ultrasonic techniques to clean
and autoclave all non-disposable instruments. Our staff wears masks and
gloves during every treatment as well. For more on our safety measures,
contact our office.
We Are Proud
. . . that ALL of our dentists are board certified! This means that they have gone through hours of testing by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.
The Board bases certificates on the highest standards of dental care for children of all ages and needs.