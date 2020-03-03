No matter how big the project, Bill’s Fence Company has you covered.

“Bill’s Fence Company has been around since about June of 2001,” Chris Brown is the General Operations Manager for Bill’s Fence Company. The company recently completed fencing at the Bentonville Brewing Company. “We specialize in those high-end fence projects and in those large commercial projects. We can offer an expertise and a certainty of scheduling and installation that we feel like no one else in the area can offer.”

Bill’s Fence Company has completed several large works in the Little Rock area including fencing at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds and on the Junction Bridge separating Little Rock from North Little Rock. But large commercial projects are not all the company does.

” We’ve got people that are well versed in residential fence. We’ve got people that are focused on small commercial, large commercial, industrial projects… prisons and schools and libraries, government buildings… We cover every kind of fence project there is.”

We cover every kind of fence project there is. Chris Brown

” If you want something with three rails and pickets we can do that. Or we can go as ornate as some laser cut images in gates, access control gates, and gate automation. Whatever you want to do in an iron project, we’ve got the capability to do that.”

“We’ve got a website that’s got photographs of historical projects we’ve done. So you can take that kind of information and look at that website and help you select ‘this is what I like’. You can take that and almost go shopping with that. Bring that in and say, ‘I like this but I’d like to change (that)’. Not a problem We can take care of that. We’ve got guys on staff that are able to help design and help you select the best materials and the best product for your project.”

For More Information contact Bill’s Fence Company at (479) 434-1773 or check out their gallery online at BillsFenceCo.com