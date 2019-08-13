The Inspiring Women Forum is DEDICATED EXCLUSIVELY TO THE FINANCIAL NEEDS OF WOMEN!

90% of women will eventually be fully responsible for their household finances, but only 20% feel prepared. Carla Chastain of Chastain Financial wants to help you get prepared at a free event at Harding University in Rogers August 20th or 22nd at 6pm.

Seating space is limited so participants will need to reserve a spot online here.

Whether you’re married, single, widowed or divorced, you won’t want to miss this complimentary seminar event. Catering will be provided by The Blonde Kitchen.

Your host, Carla Chastain, focuses on retirement and income planning for women. She will guide you through some of the unique financial concerns women face, including:



• How to avoid outliving your money

• How to have financial independence — with or without a spouse or partner

• Strategies to help safeguard your legacy for your loved ones

COMPLIMENTARY SEMINAR EVENT – AUGUST 20TH & 22ND | 6 p.m.

@ Harding University Arkansas Campus

901 S. 52nd Street, Rogers, AR 72758



Carla Chastain – Arkansas Insurance License #833309

Chastain Financial- Arkansas Insurance License #17016974

Seating is limited!

To reserve your spot, call (844) 334-4306

or go to www.yourSVP.com and enter code TUPRUK

