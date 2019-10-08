Dr. Earl MD

Kevin Earl, MD is a board certified physician and graduated from Arkansas Tech University Magna Cum Laude. He earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Dr. Earl completed his residency in Family Medicine, at UT Southwestern Dallas Methodist in Dallas Texas. He is board Certified in General Medicine and has scored in the upper 24% among all examinees.

Dr. Earl is a member of:

American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)

Age Management Medicine Group (AMMG)

Active council member of the ThermiAesthetics Clinical Advisory Council

American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery (ASLMS)

American Academy of Family Practice (AAFP)

Arkansas Medical Society

Dr. Earl has advanced training certifications in:

An Arkansas native from Mountain Home, Dr. Earl believes in being an active participant in the community and contributing to the health and wellness of Northwest Arkansas.

He attended university on a football scholarship as an All-State quarterback. His hobbies include Scuba diving, exercise and writing books. He enjoys visiting Crystal Bridges Museum, Walton’s art Center and the Arkansas Music Pavilion. He is fond of telling everyone that North West Arkansas is The world’s best kept secret! To know more about Dr. Earl come check and visit EARLMD

Mission statement

“I developed this office with the patient in mind. I scoured European and American technologies to discover the very best, state of the art, minimally invasive procedures that produce superior results with minimal down time. I strive to earn your trust by using the most tried and proven medical and surgical technology available to safely optimize your health and your Beauty. Because I care so much about your results, I personally perform all cosmetic procedures.”

Dr. Earl is an artist, scientifically trained to produce the most advanced cosmetic result. Dr. Earl’s patients include travelers from New York City, Miami Florida and Chicago Illinois. Kevin Earl, MD

EARLMD call or email me

📞 (479) 273-1426

📧 kearl@earlmd.com