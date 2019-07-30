ENT Center of Ozarks Services

Ears

The ear is, of course, the organ that conducts hearing; however, as mammals, we also use our ears for balance. The ear consists of three major parts: the outer ear, which is the part we can see; the middle ear, which transfers sound waves from the ear drum; and the inner ear, which sends vibrations…

Nose & Sinus

The nose is made up of bone and cartilage. Some of the major features of the nose are the nasal root, which is where the top of the nose meets the face; the anterior nasal spine, which is the thin bone projection in the middle of the face; and the nostrils, which remain open to airflow and allow the nose to function. The nose sends signals to the brain as inhaled air passes through the olfactory system. This is the sense of smell.

Throat & Neck

The neck is the connector or the head and the torso. It has many essentials roles, including supporting the head. One of the main features of the neck is the throat, which contains the pharynx, or the tubes traveling to the stomach and lungs, and the larynx, also called the “voice box.” The throat and neck work with the mouth, ears and nose as well as many other parts of the body to eat, swallow, breathe and talk. Dr. Johnson received her Fellowship training at Vanderbilt University in Laryngology (voice and swallowing disorders.) Dr. Johnson is the director of our world-class, multidisciplinary Voice Center of the Ozarks.

Allergy

Allergies, or allergic diseases, refer to the immune system’s hypersensitivity to something in one’s environment. Some allergies include hay fever, food allergies, dermatitis, allergic asthma and anaphylaxis. Allergy symptoms include itchy eyes, swelling, rash, runny or stuffy nose, shortness of breath and itchy or plugged ears. Common allergens are pollens, grasses, molds, dust mites and…

Facial Plastics & Reconstruction

Facial plastics, or plastic surgery, got its name from the Greek word plastikos which means “to mold or give form.” There are many reasons people have plastic surgery, and not all are the cosmetic “face lift” you may have in mind. Plastic surgeons can remove skin cancers and dangerous moles, reconstruct facial defects and reduce…

Sleep

The longest a human has survived without sleep is 264 hours, or 11 days. Sleeping is like eating and breathing – it is an essential human function. When you sleep, your body works to maintain your health; in particular, it maintains the health of your brain. During sleep, your body forms new pathways to help…

Thyroid & Parathyroid

The thyroid and parathyroid are endocrine glands near the throat that secrete hormones throughout the body. The thyroid is bowtie-shaped and rests in front of the trachea (windpipe). It uses iodine from food to regulate the body’s energy and metabolism. The parathyroid is a cluster of glands generally located behind the thyroid. They control the…

Pediatric ENT Services

Ear, nose and throat concerns are among the top reasons children go to see their doctors. This is because children are especially sensitive to issues like ear infections and food allergies, and because certain birth defects such as cleft palates must be treated at a young age to prevent complications when older. The best way…

