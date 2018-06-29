HydraFacial MD now available at Hull Dermatology

Hull Aesthetics is excited to offer a superior treatment for all skin types, HydraFacial MD. The hydrafacial treatment is not only effective at improving overall skin health, but also excellent for remedying fine lines, skin texture, congested skin, enlarged pores, and signs of aging.

The Hydrafacial MD’s unique fusion serum delivery system is what sets this treatment apart from other procedures. The multi-step treatment cleanses, evenly exfoliates, and extracts to remove impurities and dead skin while replenishing vital nutrients such as antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.

So, how does it work? Described as a power washer for your face, the Hydrafacial uses water to clean and exfoliate the skin. Next, a glycolic and salicylic peel is applied to soften and loosen dry, dead skin cells. This Glysal combination delivers the benefits of a peel without post-peel scaling. This may make your skin tingle for a moment, but the effect is minimal and short-lived.

The next step is unclogging the pores and we use a vortex-extraction nozzle to basically vacuum the skin, pulling impurities from deep within the pores. Many of our patients are curious about what has been extracted from their skin and if you want, you can ask to see. Trust me, it’s probably more than you think!

Finally, we infuse a serum into the skin to promote elasticity and hydration. This is where the antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid come into play. These nourish and protect our skin and offer huge improvements in our skin texture, pore appearance and discoloration. It also boosts collagen and helps to eliminate fine lines. These serums are what makes HydraFacial MD different from ordinary facials. The ingredients are medical grade and are stronger than those found in other facials.

Thanks to the Hydrafacial MD’s superior delivery system, these performing nutrients are able to more effectively help reduce fine lines and wrinkles while plumping and firming skin for long-term results you can see and feel instantly. The Hydrafacial can also be customized to your skin concerns, such as redness, breakouts and other irritations.

