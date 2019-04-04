Live Body Contouring Demonstration at Hull Aesthetics Open House

New Body, New You! Exciting new ways of losing the fat without hitting the gym will be demonstrated at the Hull Dermatology and Aesthetics Open House to be held Thursday, April 18th from 10 am to 5 pm at Hull Dermatology and Aesthetics on Horsebarn Rd. in Rogers.

There will be live demonstrations of body contouring procedures including, Cool-Sculpting, Vanquish, Cellutone, and the ALL NEW Emsculpt!

Emsculpt is a revolutionary body sculpting procedure that lifts and tones without surgery. One 30-minute treatment with Emsculpt is the equivalent of doing 20,000 squats or crunches. While most other body contouring treatments simply targeting unwanted fat, Emsculpt works uniquely by targeting both fat and muscle. The process works by directing highly focused electromagnetic energy to the area, forcing the muscles to contract in a way that is not possible through exercise. In response to these contractions, the muscle reconstructs itself, and fat in the area begins to melt away more easily.

The open house is free and open to the public. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions about any of the procedures available and Hull Dermatology and Aesthetics will be offering one day only special deals for those present.

For more information call 479-254-9662.

– Sponsored Content